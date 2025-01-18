Foiled Plot at Sri Lankan Surf Resort

A possible terror attack targeting tourists at a popular surfing resort on Sri Lanka's eastern coast has been thwarted, police confirmed. The individuals behind the plan were reportedly attempting to recruit former terror suspects, including one allegedly linked to the LTTE.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate Court was presented with three suspects on Friday, comprising two Maldivians and a local resident. They were arrested in association with the plot. Last year, the U.S. embassy in Colombo had issued a travel warning, advising citizens to avoid Arugambay, citing credible alerts about a potential attack in the coastal area.

According to reports, Sri Lankan police subsequently identified Israeli tourists as targeted victims. The schemers were planning to collaborate with individuals released from prison for previous terrorism-related offenses. The connection included an LTTE associate accused of attempting mass killings in 2008 as part of the organization's insurgency. The conspiracy was purportedly orchestrated within Colombo jail.

Moreover, police detained six more individuals for video recording the targeted region and gathering intelligence for the conspirators. Interpol has also issued red notices seeking the arrest of an Afghan and a Maldivian implicated in the plot.

