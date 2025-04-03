Interpol Denies Red Notice for Bosnian Leader Milorad Dodik

Interpol has rejected a Bosnian court's request to issue an international wanted alert for Milorad Dodik, the separatist leader of the Bosnian Serbs accused of undermining the constitutional order. Bosnia's state court confirmed that a Red Notice has not been implemented, raising tensions in the region.

The court described the reasons for Interpol's decision as confidential, aligning Dodik's supporters, including Russia and Serbia, against Western powers. The situation poses one of the most significant threats to peace in the Balkans since the 1990s Yugoslav wars.

Dodik's actions, including defying international rulings, have led to a year's jail sentence and a political ban. Despite this, he continues to seek support from Serbia, Israel, and Russia, emphasizing the deep political divides in the region.

