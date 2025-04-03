Left Menu

Interpol Denies Red Notice for Bosnian Leader Milorad Dodik

Interpol has turned down Bosnia's request for a Red Notice against Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader accused of attacking the constitutional order. Dodik, who defied an arrest warrant, claims Interpol's neutrality amid regional tensions involving Russia and the EU. The situation threatens Balkan stability.

Sarajevo | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:10 IST
Interpol Denies Red Notice for Bosnian Leader Milorad Dodik
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Interpol has rejected a Bosnian court's request to issue an international wanted alert for Milorad Dodik, the separatist leader of the Bosnian Serbs accused of undermining the constitutional order. Bosnia's state court confirmed that a Red Notice has not been implemented, raising tensions in the region.

The court described the reasons for Interpol's decision as confidential, aligning Dodik's supporters, including Russia and Serbia, against Western powers. The situation poses one of the most significant threats to peace in the Balkans since the 1990s Yugoslav wars.

Dodik's actions, including defying international rulings, have led to a year's jail sentence and a political ban. Despite this, he continues to seek support from Serbia, Israel, and Russia, emphasizing the deep political divides in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

