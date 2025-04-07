Adani Ports Launches Colombo West Terminal: A New Era in South Asian Trade

Gautam Adani's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has officially started operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in Sri Lanka. This development represents a significant $800 million investment under a public-private partnership.

The terminal, built and operated by a consortium including APSEZ, John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, spans a 1,400-metre quay with a depth of 20 metres. It is capable of handling 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. This is Colombo's first fully automated deep-water terminal, poised to boost cargo handling and vessel turnaround significantly.

Gautam Adani emphasized the terminal's importance in regional cooperation, marking Sri Lanka on the global maritime map. Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of John Keells Group, expressed confidence in enhancing regional trade and connectivity. APSEZ, a major part of the Adani Group, remains India's largest port operator with numerous ports across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)