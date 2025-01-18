Haryana's 'Patwari' Corruption Uncovered

The Haryana government has released a damning list, identifying 370 'patwaris' or revenue officials, and 170 private individuals acting as their assistants, who are allegedly embroiled in corrupt practices.

The financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) has directed deputy commissioners to initiate strict actions against these officials, who maintain critical land records and certifications.

This widespread issue sees the highest number of corrupt officials in districts like Kaithal and Sonipat, as bribes are demanded for services such as land mutation, tarnishing the government's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)