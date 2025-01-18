Left Menu

Devastating Dawn: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, Leaving Destruction and Fatalities

A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv left four dead and caused significant damage. Ukraine's Air Force reported the interception of several missiles and drones. The devastation included destroyed infrastructure and disrupted water supplies, with multiple regions across Ukraine targeted in the onslaught.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:09 IST
Devastating Dawn: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, Leaving Destruction and Fatalities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a chilling escalation of conflict, Russia launched a missile and drone assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Saturday, resulting in at least four deaths. The Ukrainian Air Force documented that 39 Shahed drones, various simulator drones, and four ballistic missiles were employed in the offensive.

Defensive measures from Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted two missiles and downed 24 drones. However, some remnants managed to inflict catastrophic damage. Particularly, a missile crashed into Shevchenkivskyi district, causing fatalities as confirmed by Kyiv City Military Administration head, Timur Tkachenko.

Amidst the falling debris in Desnyansky district, local mayor Vitali Klitschko narrated extensive damage: shattered windows, smoke-filled air, and water pipelines in disrepair, with firefighters battling simultaneous blazes. Additionally, transport disruptions were evident with the closure of Lukyanivska metro station. Widespread attacks reached other Ukrainian regions, amplifying the scale of the widespread conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025