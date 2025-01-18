Devastating Dawn: Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, Leaving Destruction and Fatalities

In a chilling escalation of conflict, Russia launched a missile and drone assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Saturday, resulting in at least four deaths. The Ukrainian Air Force documented that 39 Shahed drones, various simulator drones, and four ballistic missiles were employed in the offensive.

Defensive measures from Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted two missiles and downed 24 drones. However, some remnants managed to inflict catastrophic damage. Particularly, a missile crashed into Shevchenkivskyi district, causing fatalities as confirmed by Kyiv City Military Administration head, Timur Tkachenko.

Amidst the falling debris in Desnyansky district, local mayor Vitali Klitschko narrated extensive damage: shattered windows, smoke-filled air, and water pipelines in disrepair, with firefighters battling simultaneous blazes. Additionally, transport disruptions were evident with the closure of Lukyanivska metro station. Widespread attacks reached other Ukrainian regions, amplifying the scale of the widespread conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)