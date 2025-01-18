Justice on Trial: The RG Kar Medical College Case Verdict Looms

In Kolkata, the Sealdah court is the focal point as the verdict in a high-profile case involving the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old doctor is awaited. This pivotal judgement, scheduled for the afternoon by Judge Anirban Das, has rallied public interest, with activists and citizens gathering, seeking justice.

Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, was detained following the August 9 crime, which sparked nationwide outrage over safety in workplaces. The investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleges Roy's involvement, while demands persist for a comprehensive inquiry.

Tight security surrounds the court complex. Meanwhile, protests escalate with calls for a harsh penalty for Roy. The case has spotlighted significant issues related to workplace safety and justice, resonating well beyond today's legal proceedings.

