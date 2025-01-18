Left Menu

Justice on Trial: The RG Kar Medical College Case Verdict Looms

The Sealdah court in Kolkata awaits a landmark verdict in the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old doctor. Sanjay Roy, arrested in connection with the crime, faces a CBI-led investigation amid protest cries for justice. The trial has spotlighted workplace safety for medical staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:53 IST
Justice on Trial: The RG Kar Medical College Case Verdict Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, the Sealdah court is the focal point as the verdict in a high-profile case involving the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old doctor is awaited. This pivotal judgement, scheduled for the afternoon by Judge Anirban Das, has rallied public interest, with activists and citizens gathering, seeking justice.

Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, was detained following the August 9 crime, which sparked nationwide outrage over safety in workplaces. The investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleges Roy's involvement, while demands persist for a comprehensive inquiry.

Tight security surrounds the court complex. Meanwhile, protests escalate with calls for a harsh penalty for Roy. The case has spotlighted significant issues related to workplace safety and justice, resonating well beyond today's legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025