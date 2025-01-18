Justice on Trial: The RG Kar Medical College Case Verdict Looms
The Sealdah court in Kolkata awaits a landmark verdict in the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old doctor. Sanjay Roy, arrested in connection with the crime, faces a CBI-led investigation amid protest cries for justice. The trial has spotlighted workplace safety for medical staff.
In Kolkata, the Sealdah court is the focal point as the verdict in a high-profile case involving the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old doctor is awaited. This pivotal judgement, scheduled for the afternoon by Judge Anirban Das, has rallied public interest, with activists and citizens gathering, seeking justice.
Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer, was detained following the August 9 crime, which sparked nationwide outrage over safety in workplaces. The investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleges Roy's involvement, while demands persist for a comprehensive inquiry.
Tight security surrounds the court complex. Meanwhile, protests escalate with calls for a harsh penalty for Roy. The case has spotlighted significant issues related to workplace safety and justice, resonating well beyond today's legal proceedings.
Kolkata court pronounces accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.
Kolkata Court Declares Sanjay Roy Guilty in Sensational Medical College Murder Case
RG Kar case accused Sanjay Roy found guilty of rape and murder governed under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
RG Kar case accused Sanjay Roy claims in court he was framed, judge says he will have opportunity to speak on Monday.
Kolkata court to pronounce Sanjay Roy's sentence on Monday after he was found guilty of rape-murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.