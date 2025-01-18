Left Menu

Delhi's Political Pulse: Grassroots Campaigns and Unconventional Strategies

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, smaller political parties like AIMIM, BSP, and BLP are intensifying their grassroots efforts through innovative campaigns. These parties are engaging with voters via door-to-door outreach, street plays, and leveraging both traditional and social media platforms to strengthen their presence.

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, smaller political entities such as AIMIM, BSP, and BLP are ramping up their grassroots activities. They are employing unique methods like street plays, wall paintings, and even cricket matches with local children to capture voter interest.

The campaign strategies across these parties also vary. AIMIM is intensely focused on Okhla, leveraging door-to-door outreach and social media to counter the ruling party's narrative. Meanwhile, BLP's Munish Kumar Raizada emphasizes personal connections, engaging in community issues while utilizing slogans like 'Samaya nahi, Samadhan chuniye; Delhi mein Khuda chuniye' to resonate with the public.

BSP is maintaining a more traditional approach, relying heavily on personal interactions and avoiding extensive social media use. These varied efforts reflect an election landscape where smaller parties are determined to expand their influence beyond their usual strongholds, aiming to connect with Delhi's diverse voter base.

