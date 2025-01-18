Delhi's Political Pulse: Grassroots Campaigns and Unconventional Strategies

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, smaller political entities such as AIMIM, BSP, and BLP are ramping up their grassroots activities. They are employing unique methods like street plays, wall paintings, and even cricket matches with local children to capture voter interest.

The campaign strategies across these parties also vary. AIMIM is intensely focused on Okhla, leveraging door-to-door outreach and social media to counter the ruling party's narrative. Meanwhile, BLP's Munish Kumar Raizada emphasizes personal connections, engaging in community issues while utilizing slogans like 'Samaya nahi, Samadhan chuniye; Delhi mein Khuda chuniye' to resonate with the public.

BSP is maintaining a more traditional approach, relying heavily on personal interactions and avoiding extensive social media use. These varied efforts reflect an election landscape where smaller parties are determined to expand their influence beyond their usual strongholds, aiming to connect with Delhi's diverse voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)