Left Menu

Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal

Hamas announced that the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza will depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel will free. The prisoner list will be released a day before the exchange, following the ceasefire agreement set to start on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:30 IST
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Palestinian militant group Hamas has revealed that its release of Israeli hostages in Gaza will correlate with the number of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.

According to a statement by Hamas, the list of Palestinian prisoners slated for release will be disclosed a day prior to the exchange, in line with the ceasefire terms established with Israel earlier this week.

This ceasefire, a significant diplomatic effort, is scheduled to commence at 0630 GMT on Sunday as confirmed by the Qatari foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025