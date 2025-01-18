Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal

Palestinian militant group Hamas has revealed that its release of Israeli hostages in Gaza will correlate with the number of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.

According to a statement by Hamas, the list of Palestinian prisoners slated for release will be disclosed a day prior to the exchange, in line with the ceasefire terms established with Israel earlier this week.

This ceasefire, a significant diplomatic effort, is scheduled to commence at 0630 GMT on Sunday as confirmed by the Qatari foreign ministry.

