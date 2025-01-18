Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal
Hamas announced that the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza will depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel will free. The prisoner list will be released a day before the exchange, following the ceasefire agreement set to start on Sunday.
Palestinian militant group Hamas has revealed that its release of Israeli hostages in Gaza will correlate with the number of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.
According to a statement by Hamas, the list of Palestinian prisoners slated for release will be disclosed a day prior to the exchange, in line with the ceasefire terms established with Israel earlier this week.
This ceasefire, a significant diplomatic effort, is scheduled to commence at 0630 GMT on Sunday as confirmed by the Qatari foreign ministry.
