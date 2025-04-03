Left Menu

Controversial Investigation: Israeli Military Probes Gaza Incident

The Israeli military is investigating an incident in Gaza where emergency workers were killed. The investigation, led by an external general staff mechanism, follows allegations by the Red Crescent that Israeli forces targeted aid workers. The military claims the vehicles were used by Hamas militants.

The Israeli military is investigating a controversial incident in Gaza where several emergency and aid workers lost their lives. This investigation comes amid claims and counterclaims about the events leading to the fatalities.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the military's Southern Command has escalated the investigation to a general staff mechanism, separate from the usual command hierarchy. This step aims to ensure unbiased accountability. The tragedy unfolded last month when 15 bodies were discovered in a shallow grave near the Gaza Strip's southern end.

The Red Crescent alleges Israeli forces targeted their personnel, but Israel maintains its actions were against Hamas militants using Red Crescent-marked vehicles. Shoshani emphasized intelligence led to the decision to fire. Claims of executions, fueled by media reports of bound victims, have been strongly denied by the military.

