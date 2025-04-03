Energy Ceasefire Tensions: Accusations Erupt Amidst Russia-Ukraine Strife
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accuses Ukraine of conducting 'provocative' attacks on energy infrastructure despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Ukraine accuses Russia of similar violations. President Zelenskiy claims daily reporting of these breaches to the US. Russia threatens to withdraw from the truce if Ukraine violates it further.
In a clash of accusations, Russia and Ukraine are embroiled in a dispute over alleged attacks on energy facilities, threatening a US-brokered ceasefire aimed at reducing hostilities.
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused Ukraine of conducting provocative attacks using Western weapons, targeting over 30 locations since the moratorium commenced.
Amidst accusations of breaches, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists that Kyiv reports these violations to the US every day. Russia has warned it may abandon the ceasefire if Ukrainian attacks persist.
