Left Menu

Energy Ceasefire Tensions: Accusations Erupt Amidst Russia-Ukraine Strife

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accuses Ukraine of conducting 'provocative' attacks on energy infrastructure despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Ukraine accuses Russia of similar violations. President Zelenskiy claims daily reporting of these breaches to the US. Russia threatens to withdraw from the truce if Ukraine violates it further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:55 IST
Energy Ceasefire Tensions: Accusations Erupt Amidst Russia-Ukraine Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a clash of accusations, Russia and Ukraine are embroiled in a dispute over alleged attacks on energy facilities, threatening a US-brokered ceasefire aimed at reducing hostilities.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused Ukraine of conducting provocative attacks using Western weapons, targeting over 30 locations since the moratorium commenced.

Amidst accusations of breaches, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists that Kyiv reports these violations to the US every day. Russia has warned it may abandon the ceasefire if Ukrainian attacks persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025