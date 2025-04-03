Left Menu

Ceasefire Violations Amidst Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine's military has denied Russian allegations concerning attacks on energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian forces maintain compliance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire while documenting various breaches by the Russian military. These developments have been reported by Ukraine's general staff through a statement on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military firmly rejected claims from Russia accusing them of targeting energy infrastructure in a series of attacks, emphasizing their commitment to the existing U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement from Ukraine's general staff on Telegram, Russia has been responsible for multiple breaches of the ceasefire.

These accusations and counterclaims add to the ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

