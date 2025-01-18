Left Menu

Family Silent on Conviction: The Roy Case

Sanjay Roy was convicted of rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. His family, including his sister, has no plans to appeal the decision. Roy's mother declined to comment, and neighbors stressed that justice should be served for all involved.

18-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

After the conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College, his family expressed their reluctance to challenge the court's decision.

Roy's sister, who chose not to reveal her identity, stated that they are devastated but would not pursue an appeal. She emphasized that justice should be meted out correctly if wrongdoing is proven.

While family contact has been limited, neighbors like Umesh Mahato highlighted the importance of ensuring that all individuals involved face justice, not just Roy. The Sealdah court ruled Roy guilty under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and murder.

