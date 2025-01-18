Impeached President Yoon Fights Detention Extension Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's political scene witnessed high drama as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Saturday. The hearing was part of a bid by investigators to extend his detention over insurrection allegations linked to his declaration of martial law on December 3.

Yoon, who made history by being the first sitting president arrested in the nation, has been under investigation since his detention at the Seoul Detention Centre. With a detention warrant filed against him on Friday, Yoon attended his nearly five-hour hearing, seeking to clarify factual relationships and legality, according to his lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun.

Amid heavy police presence, thousands of Yoon's supporters thronged outside the court, demanding his release. Demonstrations resulted in several arrests, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding this high-profile case, which underscores significant political unrest in the South Korean landscape.

