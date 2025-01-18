Impeached President Yoon Fights Detention Extension Amid Political Turmoil
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing to contest an attempt by investigators to extend his detention. Yoon was arrested following an insurrection charge related to his martial law declaration. Thousands of supporters rallied outside the court during the hearing.
South Korea's political scene witnessed high drama as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Saturday. The hearing was part of a bid by investigators to extend his detention over insurrection allegations linked to his declaration of martial law on December 3.
Yoon, who made history by being the first sitting president arrested in the nation, has been under investigation since his detention at the Seoul Detention Centre. With a detention warrant filed against him on Friday, Yoon attended his nearly five-hour hearing, seeking to clarify factual relationships and legality, according to his lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun.
Amid heavy police presence, thousands of Yoon's supporters thronged outside the court, demanding his release. Demonstrations resulted in several arrests, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding this high-profile case, which underscores significant political unrest in the South Korean landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean Military Officials Indicted in Martial Law Probe
Pakistan's Military Courts Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court Hearing Set for January
Standoff and Supporters: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Controversy
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
Actor Allu Arjun Faces Court Hearing Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy