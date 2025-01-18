Juvenile Showdown at Ramlila Maidan

In a startling incident, the Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles in connection with a shooting at Ramlila Maidan in outernorth Delhi, which left a man seriously wounded. The authorities revealed the arrest on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on January 16 when Nikhil, a Mukundpur resident, engaged in a heated argument with a minor while playing football. The minor left, only to return with three accomplices—all Class-11 students from a government school, according to police officials.

Confrontation turned violent when one minor drew a country-made pistol and fired at Nikhil. The group fled, but an eyewitness report prompted a First Information Report at the Bhalswa Dairy police station. Acting on a tip-off, police raided near the DDA flats in Bhalswa Dairy, capturing three juveniles and recovering a pistol, while searches continue for a fourth suspect.

