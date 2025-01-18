Left Menu

Juvenile Showdown at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi Police has arrested three juveniles for their alleged role in a shooting at Ramlila Maidan, which left a man injured. The incident occurred following an argument during a football game. A raid led to the arrest of three minors, with one suspect still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:11 IST
Juvenile Showdown at Ramlila Maidan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, the Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles in connection with a shooting at Ramlila Maidan in outernorth Delhi, which left a man seriously wounded. The authorities revealed the arrest on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on January 16 when Nikhil, a Mukundpur resident, engaged in a heated argument with a minor while playing football. The minor left, only to return with three accomplices—all Class-11 students from a government school, according to police officials.

Confrontation turned violent when one minor drew a country-made pistol and fired at Nikhil. The group fled, but an eyewitness report prompted a First Information Report at the Bhalswa Dairy police station. Acting on a tip-off, police raided near the DDA flats in Bhalswa Dairy, capturing three juveniles and recovering a pistol, while searches continue for a fourth suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025