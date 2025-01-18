Left Menu

RPF Detains Suspect in Saif Ali Khan Train Stabbing Case

The Railway Protection Force detained Aakash Kailash Kannojia, a suspect in the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, from a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh. He was identified through Mumbai Police scrutiny and was aboard the Jnaneshwari Express. Khan is recovering from the stabbing wounds.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended a suspect linked to the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident occurred on a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by officials.

Identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia, the 31-year-old suspect was traveling on the Jnaneshwari Express, running between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kolkata Shalimar. Mumbai Police supplied RPF with a photo and mobile location data of the suspect.

Despite early challenges, the suspect was located in the train's general compartment once it arrived at Durg station. Mumbai Police are en route to Raipur to take custody. Saif Ali Khan, attacked during a robbery, is under medical care and recovering.

