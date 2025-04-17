Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Residential Units and Vehicles in Shaheen Bagh

An early morning blaze erupted in a residential building in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, on Thursday, emergency services reported. The incident drew rapid response from eight fire tenders dispatched to douse the flames and prevent further damage in the bustling locality.

Authorities revealed the fire originated from domestic articles and swiftly spread to three to four vehicles stationed in the building's stilt parking area. The residential structure, which is comprised of a ground level and four additional stories, escaped without any reported casualties.

Officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the fire, continuing attempts to ensure safety and mitigate future risks. Initial findings have offered relief as the emergency operation confirmed no loss of life. Further updates are anticipated as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)