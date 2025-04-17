Left Menu

Rising Concerns in Tirunelveli as Student Assault Ignites Investigation

An 18-year-old student from Tirunelveli was allegedly attacked after being lured via social media on Wednesday. The incident prompted police to launch a detailed investigation. The victim, Chinnadurai, suffered minor injuries and the involvement of a special investigative team has underscored the serious nature of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:17 IST
Rising Concerns in Tirunelveli as Student Assault Ignites Investigation
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old college student in Tirunelveli became the victim of an assault after being lured to a location through social media, police reported on Wednesday. The student, Chinnadurai, a first-year B.Com enrollee, embarked from his residence around 6:15 p.m. to meet a friend in Palayamkottai, according to his mother.

At around 7:30 p.m., he managed to call his mother using an unknown individual's phone, informing her of the attack near the District Science Centre. Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene to find Chinnadurai injured on his right hand. He was transported to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital via a 108 ambulance for immediate medical care.

In response, the police have initiated a comprehensive probe into the situation and assembled a special team to identify the perpetrators. During initial interrogations, Chinnadurai revealed he ventured to Vasantham Nagar following an Instagram message from a friend. Upon arrival, four strangers demanded money and, upon refusal, attacked him with a stick, making away with his mobile phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025