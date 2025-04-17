Rising Concerns in Tirunelveli as Student Assault Ignites Investigation

An 18-year-old college student in Tirunelveli became the victim of an assault after being lured to a location through social media, police reported on Wednesday. The student, Chinnadurai, a first-year B.Com enrollee, embarked from his residence around 6:15 p.m. to meet a friend in Palayamkottai, according to his mother.

At around 7:30 p.m., he managed to call his mother using an unknown individual's phone, informing her of the attack near the District Science Centre. Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene to find Chinnadurai injured on his right hand. He was transported to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital via a 108 ambulance for immediate medical care.

In response, the police have initiated a comprehensive probe into the situation and assembled a special team to identify the perpetrators. During initial interrogations, Chinnadurai revealed he ventured to Vasantham Nagar following an Instagram message from a friend. Upon arrival, four strangers demanded money and, upon refusal, attacked him with a stick, making away with his mobile phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)