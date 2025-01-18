Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Disaster Management Facilities in Vijayawada

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the NIDM Southern campus and the NDRF’s 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada. He will be chief guest at the NDRF’s 20th Foundation Day, unveiling projects worth over Rs 200 crore, including a Regional Response Centre in Supaul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate significant disaster management facilities in Vijayawada, including the National Institute of Disaster Management's (NIDM) Southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 10th Battalion campus. The event is scheduled for Sunday.

Shah will also serve as the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations for the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district. According to an official press release, Shah will launch and lay the foundation stone for projects valued over Rs 200 crore during the ceremony.

In addition to inaugurating the campuses near Vijayawada, the Home Minister will open a Regional Response Centre in Supaul. The NIDM and NDRF play a vital role in enhancing disaster resilience across India, focusing on human resource development, training, research, and policy formulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

