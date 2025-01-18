Supreme Court Urges Resolution on Tamil Nadu Vice-Chancellor Appointments
The Supreme Court has urged the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi to resolve their differences over university vice-chancellor appointments. The court may intervene if the issue remains unresolved by January 22. The case involves a plea challenging the governor's actions related to state bills and ministerial appointments.
The Supreme Court has called on the Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi to settle their disagreements over the appointment of vice-chancellors in the state's universities. The court has set a deadline of January 22, by which time it expects the issue to be resolved, warning of potential intervention if necessary.
The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed their willingness to step in should the MK Stalin-led government and the governor fail to reach an agreement. Their oral observation underscored the urgency of the matter, pointing to the broader implications of the ongoing stalemate.
This judicial direction arises from a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the governor's actions, which include the non-clearance of state assembly bills, the appointment of cabinet ministers, and the approval for search committees intended to recommend candidates for vice-chancellorships.
