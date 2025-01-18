Left Menu

A Marked Difference at Trump's Inauguration

The upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is set to be distinct from previous events, with the National Guard implementing special shoulder patches to clearly differentiate its troops from law enforcement. With over 7,800 troops involved, preparations are extensive and focus on ensuring smooth operations amidst anticipated large crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:44 IST
As Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a new measure is in place to distinguish National Guard forces from law enforcement officers. National Guard leaders have introduced a special shoulder patch bearing their motto, 'Always Ready, Always There.'

The decision comes in response to the confusion during past protests and the January 6 riot. These measures aim to ensure the troops are easily identifiable during the event, according to Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II of the Washington, DC, Guard.

With a robust security setup involving 7,800 Guard troops, authorities aspire for a smooth transition of power. Security preparations have been rigorous this year, with extensive planning and exercises conducted to prevent emergencies and ensure clear communication among all agencies involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

