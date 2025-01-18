A Marked Difference at Trump's Inauguration
The upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is set to be distinct from previous events, with the National Guard implementing special shoulder patches to clearly differentiate its troops from law enforcement. With over 7,800 troops involved, preparations are extensive and focus on ensuring smooth operations amidst anticipated large crowds.
- Country:
- United States
As Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a new measure is in place to distinguish National Guard forces from law enforcement officers. National Guard leaders have introduced a special shoulder patch bearing their motto, 'Always Ready, Always There.'
The decision comes in response to the confusion during past protests and the January 6 riot. These measures aim to ensure the troops are easily identifiable during the event, according to Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard II of the Washington, DC, Guard.
With a robust security setup involving 7,800 Guard troops, authorities aspire for a smooth transition of power. Security preparations have been rigorous this year, with extensive planning and exercises conducted to prevent emergencies and ensure clear communication among all agencies involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
A New Dawn: Peaceful Transition on January 6
Strengthening Ties: Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump Forge Alliances
Giorgia Meloni's Unplanned Florida Rendezvous with Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York, reports AP.