Women Shine in Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination 2022

Six women prominently featured among the top ten successful candidates in the State Service Examination 2022 by the MPPSC. Ranked first, Deepika Patidar was chosen as deputy district collector. Results for some vacancies are pending due to an ongoing court case regarding OBC reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:02 IST
In a significant achievement, six women secured positions among the top ten candidates in the State Service Examination 2022 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), as announced on Saturday evening.

At the forefront was Deepika Patidar, who topped the examination and earned her place as deputy district collector. Following her were Aditya Narayan Tiwari, Surabhi Jain, Mahima Chaudhary, Dharmaprakash Mishra, Shanu Chaudhary, Swati Singh, Umesh Awasthi, Kavita Devi Yadav, and Pratyush Srivastava, all selected for the role of deputy collector.

Initially, MPPSC advertised 456 vacancies. However, results were declared for only 87 percent of these due to an unresolved court case concerning the 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Madhya Pradesh. The remaining 13 percent will be announced post court verdict, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

