Scratching the Surface: IIT-BHU Gangrape Case Details Emerge

In the latest developments of the IIT-BHU gangrape case, Dr. Anamika Singh, a government doctor, testified in court about the scratch marks found on the victim, a student of the institute. Her testimony indicated the absence of internal injuries but noted that rape-related violence could not be dismissed.

The court, presided over by Judge Kuldeep Singh, scheduled the next hearing for January 20, after deliberating on arguments from the defense lawyer of Kunal Pandey, one of the accused. The victim had reported the assault, which allegedly took place on November 1, 2023, after she was stopped by three men on a motorcycle.

The case has prompted significant outrage and protests from BHU students demanding swift action against the accused, who have been charged under various IPC sections. The incident raised serious concerns about student safety and has drawn national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)