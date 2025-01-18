Left Menu

Scratching the Surface: IIT-BHU Gangrape Case Details Emerge

In the ongoing IIT-BHU gangrape case, a government doctor found scratch marks on the victim, while no internal injuries were recorded. The court is set to resume on January 20, following student protests and arrests of three accused individuals. The incident sparked outrage and student protests demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:20 IST
Scratching the Surface: IIT-BHU Gangrape Case Details Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest developments of the IIT-BHU gangrape case, Dr. Anamika Singh, a government doctor, testified in court about the scratch marks found on the victim, a student of the institute. Her testimony indicated the absence of internal injuries but noted that rape-related violence could not be dismissed.

The court, presided over by Judge Kuldeep Singh, scheduled the next hearing for January 20, after deliberating on arguments from the defense lawyer of Kunal Pandey, one of the accused. The victim had reported the assault, which allegedly took place on November 1, 2023, after she was stopped by three men on a motorcycle.

The case has prompted significant outrage and protests from BHU students demanding swift action against the accused, who have been charged under various IPC sections. The incident raised serious concerns about student safety and has drawn national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025