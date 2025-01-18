Scratching the Surface: IIT-BHU Gangrape Case Details Emerge
In the ongoing IIT-BHU gangrape case, a government doctor found scratch marks on the victim, while no internal injuries were recorded. The court is set to resume on January 20, following student protests and arrests of three accused individuals. The incident sparked outrage and student protests demanding justice.
In the latest developments of the IIT-BHU gangrape case, Dr. Anamika Singh, a government doctor, testified in court about the scratch marks found on the victim, a student of the institute. Her testimony indicated the absence of internal injuries but noted that rape-related violence could not be dismissed.
The court, presided over by Judge Kuldeep Singh, scheduled the next hearing for January 20, after deliberating on arguments from the defense lawyer of Kunal Pandey, one of the accused. The victim had reported the assault, which allegedly took place on November 1, 2023, after she was stopped by three men on a motorcycle.
The case has prompted significant outrage and protests from BHU students demanding swift action against the accused, who have been charged under various IPC sections. The incident raised serious concerns about student safety and has drawn national attention.
