International Justice Unveiled: UN's Court Hearings on Israel's Humanitarian Obligations

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hear arguments from 40 nations concerning Israel's duty to offer humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The hearings follow the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion after Israel stopped a UN agency from operating in these regions.

Critics accuse Israel, which has barred aid to Gaza, of violating international law. The proceedings come amidst South Africa's accusations of genocide against Israel in the wake of the ongoing conflict. Both Israeli officials and allies like the US have pushed back against these claims.

With the ICJ tasked with resolving state disputes, this case might take months or even years to reach a final decision. The outcome could set significant precedents regarding international legal obligations and humanitarian aid rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)