UN Court Hearing Sparks Controversy in Israel

Israel's foreign minister has launched a strong condemnation of a recent UN court hearing focused on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

During a live briefing, Gideon Saar declared the hearing as part of a 'systematic persecution and delegitimisation' of Israel, criticizing the court for becoming excessively politicized.

The proceedings held in The Hague on Monday were described by Saar as 'shameful,' reflecting growing tensions regarding international perceptions of Israel's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)