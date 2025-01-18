Left Menu

Lack of Satisfaction in Justice for Kolkata Hospital Tragedy

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed dissatisfaction with the conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Despite nationwide protests, allegations of evidence tampering and protection of influential figures remain. The court will announce Roy's sentence soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:28 IST
Lack of Satisfaction in Justice for Kolkata Hospital Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has voiced his dissatisfaction over the conviction of Sanjay Roy, who was found guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The high-profile case had spurred nationwide protests over the brutal crime at the state-run hospital.

A Kolkata court convicted Roy, a civic volunteer, more than five months after the incident that shocked the nation. Despite the verdict, Chowdhury claims that the investigation involved evidence tampering and that influential figures were protected by state authorities and police.

The Sealdah court is set to announce Roy's sentence on Monday. Chowdhury recalled the 1990 case of Hetal Parekh's murder, highlighting the potential for capital punishment. Yet, he reiterated his dissatisfaction with the current case's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025