Lack of Satisfaction in Justice for Kolkata Hospital Tragedy
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed dissatisfaction with the conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Despite nationwide protests, allegations of evidence tampering and protection of influential figures remain. The court will announce Roy's sentence soon.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has voiced his dissatisfaction over the conviction of Sanjay Roy, who was found guilty of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The high-profile case had spurred nationwide protests over the brutal crime at the state-run hospital.
A Kolkata court convicted Roy, a civic volunteer, more than five months after the incident that shocked the nation. Despite the verdict, Chowdhury claims that the investigation involved evidence tampering and that influential figures were protected by state authorities and police.
The Sealdah court is set to announce Roy's sentence on Monday. Chowdhury recalled the 1990 case of Hetal Parekh's murder, highlighting the potential for capital punishment. Yet, he reiterated his dissatisfaction with the current case's proceedings.
