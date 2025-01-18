Tragic Tale of Debt: Farmer's Suicide Ignites Political Furor in Telangana
A farmer in Telangana allegedly died by suicide due to harassment over loan repayments. Political figures, like BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, accuse the Congress government of responsibility, citing unmet promises to waive farm loans as a contributory factor. Investigations are ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded in Adilabad district, Telangana, where a middle-aged farmer died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by bank officials over loan repayment.
The farmer consumed pesticide at a private bank, and CCTV footage captured him ingesting a substance. Despite prompt medical intervention, he succumbed at the hospital.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao accused the Congress government of unfulfilled loan waiver promises, linking it to the incident. Police investigations continue to uncover the events leading to this tragedy.
