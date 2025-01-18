Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Debt: Farmer's Suicide Ignites Political Furor in Telangana

A farmer in Telangana allegedly died by suicide due to harassment over loan repayments. Political figures, like BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, accuse the Congress government of responsibility, citing unmet promises to waive farm loans as a contributory factor. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:24 IST
Tragic Tale of Debt: Farmer's Suicide Ignites Political Furor in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Adilabad district, Telangana, where a middle-aged farmer died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by bank officials over loan repayment.

The farmer consumed pesticide at a private bank, and CCTV footage captured him ingesting a substance. Despite prompt medical intervention, he succumbed at the hospital.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao accused the Congress government of unfulfilled loan waiver promises, linking it to the incident. Police investigations continue to uncover the events leading to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025