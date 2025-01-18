Tragic Tale of Debt: Farmer's Suicide Ignites Political Furor in Telangana

A tragic incident unfolded in Adilabad district, Telangana, where a middle-aged farmer died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by bank officials over loan repayment.

The farmer consumed pesticide at a private bank, and CCTV footage captured him ingesting a substance. Despite prompt medical intervention, he succumbed at the hospital.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao accused the Congress government of unfulfilled loan waiver promises, linking it to the incident. Police investigations continue to uncover the events leading to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)