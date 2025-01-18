Viral Video: Teen Assaulted with Iron Rods in Sakinaka
An 18-year-old named Sufiyan was attacked in Sakinaka with iron rods over a minor dispute. The incident, caught on video and widely shared on social media, is under investigation. Despite a complaint by his family, no arrests have been made. Sufiyan sustained minor injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old youth identified as Sufiyan was brutally attacked with iron rods by a group of young individuals in the Sakinaka area over a minor disagreement, according to police reports.
A video documenting the violent incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.
Despite a formal complaint lodged by Sufiyan's family, no arrests have been made yet. The victim sustained minor injuries, and authorities confirm that an investigation is actively underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement