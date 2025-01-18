Left Menu

Viral Video: Teen Assaulted with Iron Rods in Sakinaka

An 18-year-old named Sufiyan was attacked in Sakinaka with iron rods over a minor dispute. The incident, caught on video and widely shared on social media, is under investigation. Despite a complaint by his family, no arrests have been made. Sufiyan sustained minor injuries.

Updated: 18-01-2025 22:50 IST
  • India

An 18-year-old youth identified as Sufiyan was brutally attacked with iron rods by a group of young individuals in the Sakinaka area over a minor disagreement, according to police reports.

A video documenting the violent incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Despite a formal complaint lodged by Sufiyan's family, no arrests have been made yet. The victim sustained minor injuries, and authorities confirm that an investigation is actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

