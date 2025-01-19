Left Menu

South Korean President's Detention Extended Amid Evidence Concerns

A South Korean court has extended the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol due to fears he may destroy evidence related to a martial law declaration. Yoon, under investigation for alleged insurrection, is being held for up to 20 days as he continues to resist questioning by investigators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:11 IST
South Korean President's Detention Extended Amid Evidence Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A South Korean court has approved an extension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention, citing concerns over potential destruction of evidence in connection to his martial law declaration earlier this month.

President Yoon, who became the first sitting South Korean leader to be arrested last Wednesday, is facing a criminal probe for alleged insurrection. Prosecutors sought the detention extension, which was granted by the Seoul Western District Court on evidence concerns.

Yoon, who is being held at the Seoul Detention Centre, has so far refused to cooperate with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. His extended detention is set to last up to 20 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025