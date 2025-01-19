South Korean President's Detention Extended Amid Evidence Concerns
A South Korean court has extended the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol due to fears he may destroy evidence related to a martial law declaration. Yoon, under investigation for alleged insurrection, is being held for up to 20 days as he continues to resist questioning by investigators.
