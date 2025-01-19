South Korean President's Detention Extended Amid Evidence Concerns

A South Korean court has approved an extension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention, citing concerns over potential destruction of evidence in connection to his martial law declaration earlier this month.

President Yoon, who became the first sitting South Korean leader to be arrested last Wednesday, is facing a criminal probe for alleged insurrection. Prosecutors sought the detention extension, which was granted by the Seoul Western District Court on evidence concerns.

Yoon, who is being held at the Seoul Detention Centre, has so far refused to cooperate with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. His extended detention is set to last up to 20 days.

