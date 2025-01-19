Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Shake Up Cybersecurity Landscape with Salt Typhoon Fallout

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned hacker Yin Kecheng and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. for their roles in the Salt Typhoon hacks, which exposed U.S. telecom call logs to Chinese spies. The breaches, labeled as the worst in U.S. history, involved secretive conversations of American politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:16 IST
U.S. Sanctions Shake Up Cybersecurity Landscape with Salt Typhoon Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken decisive action against alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co., following their reported involvement in major cyber intrusions. On Friday, sanctions were imposed, highlighting the alleged breaches into American telecom companies, known as the Salt Typhoon hacks.

These breaches are believed to have compromised the security of vast amounts of call data, exposing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence services. Among the intercepted conversations were discussions between high-profile U.S. politicians and government officials. Lawmakers are describing the incidents as potentially the worst telecom breaches in American history.

Attempts by Reuters to contact Yin Kecheng and the company went unanswered, and China's Washington-based embassy issued no immediate comment. China has consistently denied involvement in cyberespionage activities, maintaining its stance amid these new allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025