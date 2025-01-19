Left Menu

Countdown to TikTok Shutdown Amid U.S. Ban

Oracle, the primary cloud provider for TikTok's U.S. operations, has instructed certain staff to prepare for server shutdowns. This follows a U.S. law slated to ban the app starting Sunday. Shutdown preparations are expected to commence at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 08:01 IST
Countdown to TikTok Shutdown Amid U.S. Ban

Oracle, the principal cloud computing provider for TikTok's U.S. operations, has instructed some employees to prepare for a potential server shutdown.

This directive comes as a result of an upcoming U.S. law that bans the app from Sunday onwards.

The shutdown process is anticipated to start at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, aligning with the new legal directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025