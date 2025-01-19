Countdown to TikTok Shutdown Amid U.S. Ban
Oracle, the primary cloud provider for TikTok's U.S. operations, has instructed certain staff to prepare for server shutdowns. This follows a U.S. law slated to ban the app starting Sunday. Shutdown preparations are expected to commence at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 08:01 IST
Oracle, the principal cloud computing provider for TikTok's U.S. operations, has instructed some employees to prepare for a potential server shutdown.
This directive comes as a result of an upcoming U.S. law that bans the app from Sunday onwards.
The shutdown process is anticipated to start at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, aligning with the new legal directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Banks Retreat from Climate Coalition: A Fossil Fuel Reversion?
Delhi's Pre-Poll Crackdown: Law Enforcement in Action
Sahiwal District Faces Crime Surge: A Law Enforcement Challenge
RedNote Rises as TikTok Faces U.S. Ban: A Surge of 'TikTok Refugees'
TikTok Faces Imminent U.S. Ban Amid Regulatory Tensions