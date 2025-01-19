Tragic Incident: Banner Installation Leads to Fatal Accident

A tragic incident unfolded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, as a 64-year-old man lost his life after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck, authorities reported on Sunday.

The mishap took place at Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday, where a contractual employee from the local civic body was fixing the banner. The rod tragically struck pedestrian Kishan Kumar Rajak, explained Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Rajak succumbed to his injuries, with doctors declaring him dead upon arrival. An investigation has been launched to assess whether proper safety measures were adhered to during the installation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)