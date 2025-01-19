Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Banner Installation Leads to Fatal Accident

A 64-year-old man, Kishan Kumar Rajak, died after being pierced by a rod from a flex banner structure in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred during the structure's installation by a civic body employee. Authorities are investigating whether safety protocols were followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:54 IST
Tragic Incident: Banner Installation Leads to Fatal Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, as a 64-year-old man lost his life after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck, authorities reported on Sunday.

The mishap took place at Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday, where a contractual employee from the local civic body was fixing the banner. The rod tragically struck pedestrian Kishan Kumar Rajak, explained Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Rajak succumbed to his injuries, with doctors declaring him dead upon arrival. An investigation has been launched to assess whether proper safety measures were adhered to during the installation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

