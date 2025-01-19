Exposing Exploitation: Brick Kiln Owner Allegedly Assaults Workers
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a brick kiln owner is accused of beating a working couple. Based on their complaint, a case has been registered under various sections including the Prevention of Atrocities Act. The accused allegedly assaulted the couple when they tried to visit their daughter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A case has been lodged against a brick kiln owner in Thane district for allegedly assaulting a couple working for him, according to local police officials.
Following a complaint, authorities have charged the accused with multiple offenses under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Prevention of Atrocities Act, and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.
The victims, in their 40s, were reportedly beaten when they attempted to visit their daughter, highlighting ongoing issues of worker exploitation. The investigation is currently ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement