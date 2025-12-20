Left Menu

From Bonded Labour to Village Leader: Lingamma's Inspiring Journey

Purusaala Lingamma, once a bonded laborer, has transformed her life by becoming the sarpanch of Amaragiri village in Telangana. Overcoming illiteracy and her past in Nagarkurnool district, she won the Gram Panchayat election against her brother. Lingamma plans to improve infrastructure and community welfare measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:19 IST
Purusaala Lingamma, a Chenchu Tribal woman once confined to a life of bonded labor, has made an extraordinary leap to become the sarpanch of Amaragiri village in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district.

Despite her illiteracy and a history of servitude in the Nallamala forests, Lingamma was elected in the recent Gram Panchayat elections. Encouraged by her community and local officials due to her work on welfare initiatives, she overcame an unexpected electoral challenge from her younger brother.

As she assumes leadership, Lingamma aims to enhance the village's roads, water, and electricity while expressing pride in her daughter's achievements as an Anganwadi teacher.

