Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire Delayed in Gaza

The Israeli military has maintained its operations within the Gaza Strip, citing a delay caused by disagreements with Hamas over the planned ceasefire. The military insists that the truce is contingent on receiving the names of three hostages Hamas has agreed to release.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, speaking on behalf of the military, emphasized that military action will persist until this condition is met, reflecting earlier statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This development comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with the ceasefire now hinging on Hamas's compliance with the prisoner exchange as outlined by Israeli demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)