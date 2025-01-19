Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire Delayed in Gaza

The Israeli military has stated that operations in Gaza continue due to a delay in the planned ceasefire, which is contingent upon Hamas providing the names of three hostages scheduled for release. This condition was emphasized by both the military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Updated: 19-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:22 IST
The Israeli military has maintained its operations within the Gaza Strip, citing a delay caused by disagreements with Hamas over the planned ceasefire. The military insists that the truce is contingent on receiving the names of three hostages Hamas has agreed to release.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, speaking on behalf of the military, emphasized that military action will persist until this condition is met, reflecting earlier statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This development comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with the ceasefire now hinging on Hamas's compliance with the prisoner exchange as outlined by Israeli demands.

