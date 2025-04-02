Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is establishing a new security corridor across Gaza, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
