Israeli Strikes Target Gaza Amid Ceasefire Delays

In a recent development, the Israeli military has targeted what it describes as 'terror targets' across northern and central Gaza. The airstrikes were reportedly carried out in response to the stalled ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire, initially set to commence over the weekend, hit a snag when Hamas failed to fulfill a key condition: handing over a list of hostages slated for release. This list was supposed to facilitate the ceasefire process and ensure its smooth implementation.

As tensions continue to simmer in the volatile region, both sides face international pressure to return to the negotiating table and uphold peace agreements that could ease the longstanding conflict.

