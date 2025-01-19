International Conspiracy in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

A Mumbai court has remanded a man to police custody until January 24 in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, amid suspicions of an international conspiracy. Authorities argue that the accused, a Bangladeshi national, may have connections that warrant further investigation to uncover the motive behind his actions.

The court accepted the prosecution's claims regarding potential international links after examining the available documents. On Sunday, police claimed the alleged attacker, initially identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, had entered India illegally under the false identity of Bijoy Das and had been apprehended in Thane.

The dramatic incident unfolded when Shehzad reportedly broke into Khan's Bandra residence with the aim of theft, resulting in Khan sustaining multiple stab wounds. Khan is currently recovering after undergoing a lengthy surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

