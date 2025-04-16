Court Denies Police Custody in High-Profile CBI Corruption Case

In a significant ruling, the Rouse Avenue court has rejected police custody for CBI Prosecutor Anil Tanwar and two others, Anil Kumar and Jyotimon Dethan, involved in a corruption case. All three have been remanded to judicial custody, despite the prosecution's request for police interrogation.

The decision by Special CBI Judge Mukesh Kumar, delivered on April 15, follows intense legal arguments from both sides. The court stated, "In view of the above discussion and taking into consideration the facts and circumstances, the prayer of investigating agency seeking police custody is declined." The accused will remain in custody until April 29, 2025.

During proceedings, allegations painted a picture of a wider extortion scheme involving multiple departments across India. The CBI's counsel argued for custody to gather evidence, confront suspects with digital data, and obtain voice samples. However, defense lawyers countered this, highlighting procedural anomalies in the arrest of Anil Tanwar and emphasizing that legal protocols were breached.

