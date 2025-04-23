Alabama Community Protests Following Mysterious Death in Police Custody

The death of John Scott Jr., a 41-year-old Black man who passed away following a week-long hospitalization after a controversial arrest, has ignited protests in Decatur, Alabama.

Law enforcement officials have yet to clarify the cause of death or if it was directly related to the arrest wherein Scott was tased and punched by officers.

This incident exacerbates existing tensions as Decatur grapples with the ongoing trial of a white officer charged with the 2023 murder of another Black man, further dividing the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)