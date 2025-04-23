Alabama Community Protests Following Mysterious Death in Police Custody
The death of John Scott Jr., a Black man, after a week-long hospital stay triggered by a Taser and physical arrest by Alabama police, has sparked protests in Decatur. This incident has compounded existing tensions from the trial of a white police officer accused of killing another Black man in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Montgomery | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
The death of John Scott Jr., a 41-year-old Black man who passed away following a week-long hospitalization after a controversial arrest, has ignited protests in Decatur, Alabama.
Law enforcement officials have yet to clarify the cause of death or if it was directly related to the arrest wherein Scott was tased and punched by officers.
This incident exacerbates existing tensions as Decatur grapples with the ongoing trial of a white officer charged with the 2023 murder of another Black man, further dividing the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alabama
- police
- custody
- death
- Taser
- John Scott Jr
- protests
- Decatur
- trial
- Black community
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Political Clash: Deputy CM Challenges BJP Amid Price Hike Protests
Delhi Education Minister Criticizes AAP's School Governance Amid Fee Hike Protests
BNP's Bold Stand: Persisting Protests in Balochistan Amid Government Crackdown
Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Jaipur Tragedy Amid Protests
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Protests in Manipur