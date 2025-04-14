Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Police Custody Spurs Outrage in Rajasthan

A man named Pappu Ram Meena died in custody at a police station in Rajasthan, reportedly after being beaten by officers. His death has sparked protests by his family and locals. Police officials have been reassigned, while the family demands accountability and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man detained in a theft case has died in police custody, causing an uproar in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Pappu Ram Meena, aged 28, was being questioned in connection with stolen cluster beans when he suddenly fell ill and died, officials reported.

Meena's family alleges police brutality, claiming he was held illegally for three days and beaten, leading to his untimely death. In response to the allegations, Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary reassigned all 33 staffers of the Khetri police station, including the station house officer, to the police lines.

The incident has triggered a dharna outside the police station with demands for the arrest of those responsible and compensation for Meena's family. Meanwhile, authorities are working to address the family's grievances while awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

