Unmasking the Unauthorized: Bangladeshis in Labor Camp Spotlight

BJP senior leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday raised alarms over the presence of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals living in a labor camp in Thane. His statement follows the arrest of an individual allegedly involved in an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

According to Somaiya, he met 12 laborers at the Kavesar labor camp, finding nine who claimed to be from Malda, West Bengal, but lacked valid documents. His revelations led to calls for a comprehensive combing operation by local authorities.

Mumbai police confirmed the arrest of Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, suspected of stabbing Khan during a burglary attempt. The accused was traced and apprehended in a wooded area of Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)