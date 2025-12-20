Left Menu

Inter-state Burglary Ring Uncovered: Arrests in Patna

Three members of an inter-state burglary gang have been arrested in Patna. They confessed to a series of burglaries across Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The police seized firearms, silver jewelry, and crime-related weapons. Cases are pending against them in multiple police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended three members of an inter-state gang specializing in burglary, following a raid in Patna.

Authorities reveal that the suspects confessed to carrying out thefts in the states of Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The operation was conducted after a thorough investigation into a recent theft case in Jamshedpur.

The raid, led by Superintendent Kumar Subhashish, resulted in the confiscation of a country-made pistol, ammunition, silver jewelry, and other burglary tools. Arrestees face charges in several jurisdictions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

