Inter-state Burglary Ring Uncovered: Arrests in Patna

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended three members of an inter-state gang specializing in burglary, following a raid in Patna.

Authorities reveal that the suspects confessed to carrying out thefts in the states of Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The operation was conducted after a thorough investigation into a recent theft case in Jamshedpur.

The raid, led by Superintendent Kumar Subhashish, resulted in the confiscation of a country-made pistol, ammunition, silver jewelry, and other burglary tools. Arrestees face charges in several jurisdictions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)