Inter-state Burglary Ring Uncovered: Arrests in Patna
Three members of an inter-state burglary gang have been arrested in Patna. They confessed to a series of burglaries across Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The police seized firearms, silver jewelry, and crime-related weapons. Cases are pending against them in multiple police stations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended three members of an inter-state gang specializing in burglary, following a raid in Patna.
Authorities reveal that the suspects confessed to carrying out thefts in the states of Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The operation was conducted after a thorough investigation into a recent theft case in Jamshedpur.
The raid, led by Superintendent Kumar Subhashish, resulted in the confiscation of a country-made pistol, ammunition, silver jewelry, and other burglary tools. Arrestees face charges in several jurisdictions across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
East Bengal FC Triumphs in Historic SAFF Women's Club Championship Victory
Political Clash: Modi's Bengal Rally Upended by Fog and Controversy
West Bengal Police Responds to Misleading Comparisons with Bangladesh Lynching
Modi's West Bengal Rally: BJP's Poll Push Amidst Political Tumult
West Bengal Renames Employment Scheme to 'Mahatmashree'