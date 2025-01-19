Left Menu

Himachal's Crackdown on Drug Mafia: A New Dawn

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken a firm stance against drug mafias, pledging strict actions to safeguard youth. The state police have seized assets worth Rs 11 crore through recent operations. New developmental projects totaling Rs 30.85 crore were also inaugurated in the Kangra district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:38 IST
Himachal's Crackdown on Drug Mafia: A New Dawn
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday, issued a stringent warning to the drug mafia, emphasizing that his government will enact stringent measures against those jeopardizing the lives of young individuals.

In a public gathering in Nurpur within the Kangra district, Sukhu underscored recent police initiatives targeting drug traffickers, with assets amounting to Rs 11 crore confiscated in these operations.

Additionally, the state government has enforced the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to detain habitual offenders in drug trafficking, safeguarding public welfare. The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects valued at Rs 30.85 crore in the Nurpur Assembly Constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025