Himachal's Crackdown on Drug Mafia: A New Dawn
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken a firm stance against drug mafias, pledging strict actions to safeguard youth. The state police have seized assets worth Rs 11 crore through recent operations. New developmental projects totaling Rs 30.85 crore were also inaugurated in the Kangra district.
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday, issued a stringent warning to the drug mafia, emphasizing that his government will enact stringent measures against those jeopardizing the lives of young individuals.
In a public gathering in Nurpur within the Kangra district, Sukhu underscored recent police initiatives targeting drug traffickers, with assets amounting to Rs 11 crore confiscated in these operations.
Additionally, the state government has enforced the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to detain habitual offenders in drug trafficking, safeguarding public welfare. The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects valued at Rs 30.85 crore in the Nurpur Assembly Constituency.
