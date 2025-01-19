Family Feud Turns Deadly: Nephews Arrested for Uncle's Murder

A domestic conflict in Supa village, Bakhira took a tragic turn when an elderly man was allegedly killed by his nephews on Sunday morning, according to the police.

Authorities confirm that the suspects, named Baliram and Shakti, have been apprehended for allegedly bludgeoning their uncle, Ram Sumer Gautam, to death using bricks.

Preliminary investigations indicate the dispute stemmed from Gautam's dissatisfaction with his living situation. Tensions boiled over when he refused to leave the house, leading to the fatal altercation. Further investigations are ongoing, police officials stated.

