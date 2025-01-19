Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Deadly: Nephews Arrested for Uncle's Murder

In Supa village, Bakhira, an elderly man was killed by his nephews using bricks during a domestic dispute. Two suspects have been arrested following the incident. The victim, Ram Sumer Gautam, had been in conflict with the accused over living arrangements. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:58 IST
Family Feud Turns Deadly: Nephews Arrested for Uncle's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic conflict in Supa village, Bakhira took a tragic turn when an elderly man was allegedly killed by his nephews on Sunday morning, according to the police.

Authorities confirm that the suspects, named Baliram and Shakti, have been apprehended for allegedly bludgeoning their uncle, Ram Sumer Gautam, to death using bricks.

Preliminary investigations indicate the dispute stemmed from Gautam's dissatisfaction with his living situation. Tensions boiled over when he refused to leave the house, leading to the fatal altercation. Further investigations are ongoing, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025