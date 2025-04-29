The Trump administration has announced plans to mitigate the effects of automotive tariffs, according to officials. On Tuesday, steps will be taken to alleviate some of the duties on foreign parts used in cars manufactured in the United States.

Meanwhile, existing tariffs on cars produced abroad will not accumulate further, averting a compounded burden for foreign manufacturers.

This strategy is part of President Trump's trade policy designed to reinforce partnerships with domestic automakers and support American manufacturing workers, as noted by Commerce Secretary Howard 6. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)