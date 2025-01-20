Tragic Stabbing Near Turkman Gate

In a shocking incident of public violence, a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile near Turkman Gate in central Delhi. The attack, captured on video and widely shared on social media, took place on Sunday after a quarrel over seating at a local dhaba intensified.

Eyewitnesses report that the juvenile attacked the man multiple times, leaving him with severe injuries. He was quickly taken to a hospital but tragically succumbed during treatment, according to police officials investigating the case.

The accused, identified as a Class 7 dropout residing in the area, was immediately apprehended. Authorities are conducting further inquiries into the matter, aiming to uncover more details surrounding the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)