Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Near Turkman Gate

In central Delhi near Turkman Gate, a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile, following a public altercation over seating at a dhaba. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media. The juvenile, a local dropout, was detained immediately with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 00:09 IST
Tragic Stabbing Near Turkman Gate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of public violence, a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile near Turkman Gate in central Delhi. The attack, captured on video and widely shared on social media, took place on Sunday after a quarrel over seating at a local dhaba intensified.

Eyewitnesses report that the juvenile attacked the man multiple times, leaving him with severe injuries. He was quickly taken to a hospital but tragically succumbed during treatment, according to police officials investigating the case.

The accused, identified as a Class 7 dropout residing in the area, was immediately apprehended. Authorities are conducting further inquiries into the matter, aiming to uncover more details surrounding the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025