Left Menu

Deadly Confrontation at Ghana Mine

A confrontation at AngloGold Ashanti's mine in Ghana led to the deaths of seven illegal miners during a firefight with soldiers. The miners breached the mine's perimeter and opened fire on a military patrol. The Ghanaian President has called for an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 00:22 IST
Deadly Confrontation at Ghana Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of events, seven illegal miners lost their lives during a confrontation with soldiers at AngloGold Ashanti's mine in Ghana. The incident occurred late Saturday night when approximately 60 miners armed with locally made rifles breached the mine's security fence.

The ensuing firefight with a military patrol at the scene resulted in the death of seven miners and left one injured. Ghana's armed forces released a statement on Sunday detailing the violent exchange.

Following the tragic event, President John Dramani Mahama has called for a swift investigation into the incident at the Obuasi mining site. The Ghanaian government has also requested that AngloGold Ashanti take responsibility for the medical and burial expenses of those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025