Deadly Confrontation at Ghana Mine

In a tragic escalation of events, seven illegal miners lost their lives during a confrontation with soldiers at AngloGold Ashanti's mine in Ghana. The incident occurred late Saturday night when approximately 60 miners armed with locally made rifles breached the mine's security fence.

The ensuing firefight with a military patrol at the scene resulted in the death of seven miners and left one injured. Ghana's armed forces released a statement on Sunday detailing the violent exchange.

Following the tragic event, President John Dramani Mahama has called for a swift investigation into the incident at the Obuasi mining site. The Ghanaian government has also requested that AngloGold Ashanti take responsibility for the medical and burial expenses of those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)