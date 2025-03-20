Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests

Indonesia's parliament has passed revisions to the country's military bill, allowing more military officers in civilian roles. The decision has sparked public outcry and anticipated protests.

Critics, including civil society groups, argue the bill risks reversing democratic gains by potentially restoring elements reminiscent of Suharto's authoritarian 'New Order' era.

This controversial development raises concerns about military influence over civilian institutions in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy.

