Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests

Indonesia has passed a controversial military bill that allows more military officers to occupy civilian roles, sparking criticism and expected street protests. Civil society groups fear a regression to Suharto's 'New Order' era of military-dominated governance, challenging the democratic progress in the world's third-largest democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's parliament has passed revisions to the country's military bill, allowing more military officers in civilian roles. The decision has sparked public outcry and anticipated protests.

Critics, including civil society groups, argue the bill risks reversing democratic gains by potentially restoring elements reminiscent of Suharto's authoritarian 'New Order' era.

This controversial development raises concerns about military influence over civilian institutions in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

