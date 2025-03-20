Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests
Indonesia has passed a controversial military bill that allows more military officers to occupy civilian roles, sparking criticism and expected street protests. Civil society groups fear a regression to Suharto's 'New Order' era of military-dominated governance, challenging the democratic progress in the world's third-largest democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:06 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's parliament has passed revisions to the country's military bill, allowing more military officers in civilian roles. The decision has sparked public outcry and anticipated protests.
Critics, including civil society groups, argue the bill risks reversing democratic gains by potentially restoring elements reminiscent of Suharto's authoritarian 'New Order' era.
This controversial development raises concerns about military influence over civilian institutions in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fashion Statements in Politics: The Pink Protest
Clash in Congress: Democrats Protest Trump's Address
Political Fashion Statement: Pink Protests at Trump's Congressional Address
Odisha Congress to Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women
Farmers Protest Erupts Against Punjab CM at Amritsar's Golden Gate