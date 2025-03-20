Left Menu

Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests

Indonesia's parliament has approved revisions to a military bill, leading to protests over increased military involvement in civilian affairs. Critics fear a return to Suharto-era militarization. Despite government assurances of required officer resignations before civilian roles, concerns remain over human rights and military influence.

Updated: 20-03-2025 09:12 IST
Indonesia's parliament has ignited controversy by passing contentious amendments to the military bill, increasing civilian roles for military officers. These changes have been met with street protests.

Detractors argue the revisions signal a return to the authoritarian practices of the Suharto era, with military powers encroaching upon civilian domains. The unanimous parliamentary vote, led by Speaker Puan Maharani, claims alignment with democratic and human rights principles.

President Prabowo Subianto, a former strongman with Suharto ties, supports a widened military role. Critics fear this expansion threatens human rights and democracy, even as officials assure civilian role allocations will include officer resignations from military duties.

