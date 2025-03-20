Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests

Indonesia's parliament has ignited controversy by passing contentious amendments to the military bill, increasing civilian roles for military officers. These changes have been met with street protests.

Detractors argue the revisions signal a return to the authoritarian practices of the Suharto era, with military powers encroaching upon civilian domains. The unanimous parliamentary vote, led by Speaker Puan Maharani, claims alignment with democratic and human rights principles.

President Prabowo Subianto, a former strongman with Suharto ties, supports a widened military role. Critics fear this expansion threatens human rights and democracy, even as officials assure civilian role allocations will include officer resignations from military duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)