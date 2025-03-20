Indonesia's Military Law Shake-Up: A Step Backward?

Indonesia's parliament has enacted contentious changes to military law, enabling military officers to assume more civilian positions. Critics fear a regression to the 'New Order' era of Suharto, marked by military dominance in civilian affairs.

Led by Speaker Puan Maharani, the revisions passed with unanimous support. President Prabowo Subianto, with a history in the military under Suharto, endorses the expanded roles, viewing them as a boost to democracy and human rights, despite widespread concern about potential abuses of power.

The changes have ignited protests from democracy advocates and students, who demand a withdrawal of military personnel from civilian roles. Authorities responded with security reinforcements, citing growing geopolitical challenges and the need for military adaptation in defending sovereignty.

