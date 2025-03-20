Left Menu

Indonesia's Military Law Shake-Up: A Step Backward?

Indonesia’s parliament has passed controversial revisions to military law, expanding civilian roles for military officers. Critics argue this move harkens back to the 'New Order' era of former president Suharto, risking human rights abuses. Protests erupt as the government assures democratic compliance and sovereignty protection.

Updated: 20-03-2025 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's parliament has enacted contentious changes to military law, enabling military officers to assume more civilian positions. Critics fear a regression to the 'New Order' era of Suharto, marked by military dominance in civilian affairs.

Led by Speaker Puan Maharani, the revisions passed with unanimous support. President Prabowo Subianto, with a history in the military under Suharto, endorses the expanded roles, viewing them as a boost to democracy and human rights, despite widespread concern about potential abuses of power.

The changes have ignited protests from democracy advocates and students, who demand a withdrawal of military personnel from civilian roles. Authorities responded with security reinforcements, citing growing geopolitical challenges and the need for military adaptation in defending sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

